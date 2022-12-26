BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Ares Management Corporation [ARES] – find out why.

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] jumped around 0.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $67.69 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Eagle Football Acquires Legendary Ligue 1 Club Olympique Lyonnais.

Transaction Creates One of the Largest Professional Football Groups in the World with Interests in Olympique Lyonnais, Crystal Palace, Botafogo, and RWD Molenbeek.

Additional Investors include Leading Global Investors Ares Management, Iconic Sports and Elmwood Partners.

Ares Management Corporation stock is now -16.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARES Stock saw the intraday high of $67.94 and lowest of $66.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.06, which means current price is +27.36% above from all time high which was touched on 11/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, ARES reached a trading volume of 527312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Management Corporation [ARES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARES shares is $87.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ares Management Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Management Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Management Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

How has ARES stock performed recently?

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, ARES shares dropped by -14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.84, while it was recorded at 67.55 for the last single week of trading, and 71.02 for the last 200 days.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Management Corporation [ARES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.34 and a Gross Margin at +55.50. Ares Management Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12.

Earnings analysis for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Management Corporation go to 28.70%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

There are presently around $9,657 million, or 75.80% of ARES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARES stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 20,441,433, which is approximately 5.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,816,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.22 million in ARES stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $904.66 million in ARES stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Management Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES] by around 9,573,731 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 6,529,537 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 126,568,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,671,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARES stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,241 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 449,296 shares during the same period.