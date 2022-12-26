BMO Capital Markets lifts Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE: DEA] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.02 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Easterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA – Phoenix, the Eighth of 10 Properties in the VA Portfolio.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has, through its joint venture (“JV”), completed the acquisition of the previously announced 257,294 leased square foot outpatient facility leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) located in Phoenix, Arizona (“VA – Phoenix”). VA – Phoenix is the eighth property to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties 100% leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases (the “VA Portfolio”).

“Easterly, through its JV, has now completed the acquisition of the VA Portfolio’s largest asset, VA – Phoenix,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this acquisition, Easterly has finalized its stated $145 million pro rata JV acquisition target for 2022, and we look forward to the future closings of the final two assets in the VA Portfolio.”.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. stock is now -38.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DEA Stock saw the intraday high of $14.045 and lowest of $13.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.65, which means current price is +3.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 979.11K shares, DEA reached a trading volume of 533892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEA shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Easterly Government Properties Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEA in the course of the last twelve months was 121.95.

How has DEA stock performed recently?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, DEA shares dropped by -10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.37 for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 13.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.10. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12.

Insider trade positions for Easterly Government Properties Inc. [DEA]

There are presently around $1,107 million, or 92.40% of DEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,447,090, which is approximately -1.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,646,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.26 million in DEA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $79.95 million in DEA stock with ownership of nearly 0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Easterly Government Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Easterly Government Properties Inc. [NYSE:DEA] by around 3,777,585 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 2,224,248 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 72,963,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,965,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 726,685 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 538,783 shares during the same period.