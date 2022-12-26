BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC] Is Currently 3.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BXC] closed the trading session at $72.00 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.395, while the highest price level was $72.32. The company report on December 6, 2022 that BlueLinx Deepens Leadership Team, Adding VPs of Talent, Finance.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Vernon joined last month and is leading BlueLinx’s talent management function. Her role includes developing and managing employee programs and experiences to foster professional development. Before joining BlueLinx, Vernon worked at Comcast Corporation as Senior Director, where she led various functions across the business and HR, including talent management, employee engagement, organizational planning, customer experience strategy, and project management.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 91.26K shares, BXC reached to a volume of 142457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXC shares is $99.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $75, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on BXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BXC stock trade performance evaluation

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, BXC shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.79, while it was recorded at 70.29 for the last single week of trading, and 72.73 for the last 200 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.95 and a Gross Margin at +17.54. BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 140.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.65.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [BXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $555 million, or 87.30% of BXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 790,691, which is approximately 0.957% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 556,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.04 million in BXC stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $39.92 million in BXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BXC] by around 676,435 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 842,073 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,192,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,710,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,965 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 201,403 shares during the same period.