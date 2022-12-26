BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. [TCPC] Is Currently 2.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: TCPC] gained 2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $13.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Special Dividend of $0.05 Per Share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “TCPC” or the “Company”), a business development company (NASDAQ: TCPC), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on January 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2022. This special dividend represents a portion of the Company’s estimated undistributed taxable earnings from net investment income. During 2022, the Company previously declared regular distributions totaling $1.22 per share, including an increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share beginning with the fourth quarter dividend payable on December 30, 2022.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. represents 57.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $736.06 million with the latest information. TCPC stock price has been found in the range of $12.68 to $13.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 213.83K shares, TCPC reached a trading volume of 290491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCPC shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCPC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.19.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. [TCPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, TCPC shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. [TCPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. [TCPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +106.84 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $206 million, or 27.50% of TCPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCPC stocks are: BARINGS LLC with ownership of 1,603,372, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; CLIFFWATER LLC, holding 1,279,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.63 million in TCPC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.68 million in TCPC stock with ownership of nearly -17.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:TCPC] by around 2,676,917 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,497,299 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 11,656,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,831,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCPC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,431,063 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 670,503 shares during the same period.