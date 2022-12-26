BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] fell -19.68% so far this year. What now?

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: BJRI] price surged by 1.13 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on November 22, 2022 that BJ’s Restaurants Opens in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are pleased to open our fifth new restaurant of fiscal 2022 in North Las Vegas,” commented Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer & President. “This restaurant is also our fifth restaurant in the Las Vegas area and our seventh restaurant in the state of Nevada. We are on track to open our sixth and last restaurant of the year next month in Phoenix, Arizona.”.

A sum of 141979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 304.93K shares. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares reached a high of $28.08 and dropped to a low of $26.88 until finishing in the latest session at $27.75.

The one-year BJRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for BJRI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJRI shares is $29.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BJRI stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BJRI shares from 40 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

BJRI Stock Performance Analysis:

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, BJRI shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.08, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 26.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +5.23. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

BJRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. go to 15.00%.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $653 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,351,308, which is approximately 4.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 3,859,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.11 million in BJRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.3 million in BJRI stock with ownership of nearly 2.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:BJRI] by around 7,338,061 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,069,898 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,136,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,544,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJRI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,560,760 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,749 shares during the same period.