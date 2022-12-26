Archrock Inc. [AROC] Revenue clocked in at $821.90 million, up 15.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Archrock Inc. [NYSE: AROC] gained 2.49% on the last trading session, reaching $8.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Archrock Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Archrock Inc. represents 153.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.31 billion with the latest information. AROC stock price has been found in the range of $8.45 to $8.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 871.64K shares, AROC reached a trading volume of 531864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archrock Inc. [AROC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AROC shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AROC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archrock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Archrock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AROC stock. On May 22, 2018, analysts increased their price target for AROC shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archrock Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AROC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for AROC stock

Archrock Inc. [AROC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, AROC shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AROC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Archrock Inc. [AROC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Archrock Inc. [AROC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archrock Inc. [AROC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.46 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Archrock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Archrock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Archrock Inc. [AROC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AROC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archrock Inc. go to -12.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archrock Inc. [AROC]

There are presently around $1,126 million, or 83.80% of AROC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AROC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,147,424, which is approximately -2.553% of the company’s market cap and around 13.43% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,248,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.03 million in AROC stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $123.73 million in AROC stock with ownership of nearly 2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archrock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Archrock Inc. [NYSE:AROC] by around 5,874,421 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 6,580,895 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 117,816,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,271,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AROC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,024 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,442 shares during the same period.