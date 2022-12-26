American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] Is Currently 1.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AFG] gained 1.26% or 1.71 points to close at $137.82 with a heavy trading volume of 145447 shares. The company report on December 16, 2022 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Key Operating Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Great American Insurance Company and its pooling affiliates, collectively referred to as Great American Insurance Companies (Great American). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) (Cincinnati, OH) [NYSE: AFG]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of the Great American Contemporary Pool (collectively, Great American Contemporary and formerly known as Republic and Summit Insurance Pool). The outlook of these ratings is stable. Republic is headquartered in Calabasas, CA, and Summit is domiciled in Lakeland, FL.

It opened the trading session at $136.19, the shares rose to $137.82 and dropped to $135.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFG points out that the company has recorded 1.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 416.47K shares, AFG reached to a volume of 145447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFG shares is $171.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for American Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Financial Group Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44.

Trading performance analysis for AFG stock

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, AFG shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.67, while it was recorded at 135.53 for the last single week of trading, and 136.79 for the last 200 days.

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.73. American Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Financial Group Inc. go to 2.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]

There are presently around $7,667 million, or 64.00% of AFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,747,087, which is approximately 3.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,708,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $924.56 million in AFG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $601.68 million in AFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AFG] by around 2,777,448 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 3,245,392 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 49,606,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,629,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,065 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 782,915 shares during the same period.