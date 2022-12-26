American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

American Assets Trust Inc. [NYSE: AAT] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on October 25, 2022 that American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net income available to common stockholders of $12.8 million and $33.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, or $0.21 and $0.56 per diluted share, respectively.

Funds From Operations per diluted share increased 11% and 23% year-over-year for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, or $0.63 and $1.79 per diluted share, respectively.

A sum of 106095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 342.91K shares. American Assets Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $26.59 and dropped to a low of $26.252 until finishing in the latest session at $26.53.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Assets Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $41 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for American Assets Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Assets Trust Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, AAT shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for American Assets Trust Inc. [AAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.42, while it was recorded at 26.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.30 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $1,506 million, or 95.00% of AAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,013,303, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,388,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.53 million in AAT stocks shares; and AMERICAN ASSETS INC, currently with $194.59 million in AAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Assets Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in American Assets Trust Inc. [NYSE:AAT] by around 2,115,589 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,132,817 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 51,510,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,759,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,653 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,512 shares during the same period.