Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $15

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ALPN] slipped around -0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.52 at the close of the session, down -9.82%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in Fireside Chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:35 p.m. ET/9:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events and a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live event.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stock is now -52.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALPN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.22 and lowest of $6.465 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.40, which means current price is +35.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 127.52K shares, ALPN reached a trading volume of 106907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPN shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

How has ALPN stock performed recently?

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, ALPN shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.68 and a Gross Margin at +97.36. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -214.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.17.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [ALPN]

There are presently around $257 million, or 86.20% of ALPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALPN stocks are: DECHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III (CAYMAN), LLC with ownership of 6,708,288, which is approximately 42.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,356,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.41 million in ALPN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $26.61 million in ALPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ALPN] by around 16,115,791 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,481,455 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,849,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,446,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALPN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,491,518 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,054 shares during the same period.