Alico Inc. [ALCO] Is Currently 0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alico Inc. [NASDAQ: ALCO] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.18 during the day while it closed the day at $23.85. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Alico, Inc. Provides Second Sustainability Report Summary and Highlights Improvements.

The Company released its inaugural Sustainability Report last year, which documents the actions Alico undertook prior to and during 2021. Alico publicly committed to improve transparency regarding its sustainability actions and activities, and its Director of Sustainability and her team have made improvements which positively impact the Company’s culture, industry, operations, and the environment.

Alico Inc. stock has also gained 0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALCO stock has declined by -21.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.08% and lost -35.59% year-on date.

The market cap for ALCO stock reached $179.59 million, with 7.59 million shares outstanding and 4.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.44K shares, ALCO reached a trading volume of 107532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alico Inc. [ALCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALCO shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alico Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alico Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ALCO stock trade performance evaluation

Alico Inc. [ALCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, ALCO shares dropped by -26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.64 for Alico Inc. [ALCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.33, while it was recorded at 23.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

Alico Inc. [ALCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alico Inc. [ALCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.02 and a Gross Margin at -16.06. Alico Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

Alico Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Alico Inc. [ALCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81 million, or 48.40% of ALCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALCO stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 438,007, which is approximately 8.977% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 403,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 million in ALCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.16 million in ALCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alico Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Alico Inc. [NASDAQ:ALCO] by around 387,493 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 362,862 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,664,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,414,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALCO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,173 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 234,686 shares during the same period.