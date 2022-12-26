Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $55

Albireo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ALBO] loss -3.00% on the last trading session, reaching $19.37 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About AlbireoAlbireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and in Europe for the treatment of PFIC. Bylvay is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with a completed Phase 3 trial in Alagille syndrome (ALGS), an ongoing Phase 3 study in biliary atresia, as well as Open-label Extension (OLE) studies for PFIC and ALGS. The Company has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies progressing with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Albireo Pharma Inc. represents 19.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $413.36 million with the latest information. ALBO stock price has been found in the range of $19.05 to $20.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 244.05K shares, ALBO reached a trading volume of 142282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALBO shares is $58.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Albireo Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Albireo Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $75, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ALBO stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ALBO shares from 64 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albireo Pharma Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43.

Trading performance analysis for ALBO stock

Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, ALBO shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 19.39 for the last single week of trading, and 23.34 for the last 200 days.

Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -278.14 and a Gross Margin at +95.98. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58.

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]

There are presently around $374 million, or 99.20% of ALBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALBO stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,360,139, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 2,258,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.74 million in ALBO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.54 million in ALBO stock with ownership of nearly 0.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albireo Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Albireo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ALBO] by around 4,248,395 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,808,609 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,272,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,329,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALBO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,823,104 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 945,785 shares during the same period.