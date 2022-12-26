Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $78

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE: ADC] gained 1.33% or 0.94 points to close at $71.50 with a heavy trading volume of 504789 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.240 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share, representing a 5.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable January 3, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $70.57, the shares rose to $71.54 and dropped to $70.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADC points out that the company has recorded -3.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 909.77K shares, ADC reached to a volume of 504789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADC shares is $76.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Agree Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $76 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Agree Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ADC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agree Realty Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADC in the course of the last twelve months was 206.26.

Trading performance analysis for ADC stock

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, ADC shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.03, while it was recorded at 70.64 for the last single week of trading, and 70.63 for the last 200 days.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.19 and a Gross Margin at +59.69. Agree Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agree Realty Corporation go to 2.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]

There are presently around $6,713 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,348,857, which is approximately 6.915% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,644,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.08 million in ADC stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $452.39 million in ADC stock with ownership of nearly 2.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agree Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE:ADC] by around 11,909,421 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 4,968,519 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 77,004,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,882,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,850 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,262 shares during the same period.