AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] Revenue clocked in at $147.70 million, down -43.80% YTD: What’s Next?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] price plunged by -0.35 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 20, 2022 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Dividend of $0.18 per Share.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.18 per common share for the fourth quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter 2022 and through the date of this press release, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $4.4 million. As of the date of this press release, $8.3 million of common stock remained authorized for future common stock repurchases under the Company’s 2022 stock repurchase program.

A sum of 107628 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 235.17K shares. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $5.81 and dropped to a low of $5.66 until finishing in the latest session at $5.76.

The one-year MITT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.15. The average equity rating for MITT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $13.75, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on MITT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.52.

MITT Stock Performance Analysis:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, MITT shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] shares currently have an operating margin of +158.26 and a Gross Margin at +79.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +154.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 40.20% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,369,767, which is approximately 3.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 980,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 million in MITT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.35 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 1,106,769 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 454,883 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,206,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,767,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,980 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 90,028 shares during the same period.