Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $147

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] closed the trading session at $143.28 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $141.51, while the highest price level was $143.59. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Advance Auto Parts Announces Supply Chain Leadership Changes.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced that Reuben E. Slone, executive vice president, supply chain, will retire from the company and be succeeded by Stephen J. Szilagyi. Mr. Szilagyi comes to Advance from MSC Industrial Supply, Inc., where he served as senior vice president, customer solutions from 2018 to 2021 and senior vice president, supply chain from 2017 to 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Szilagyi spent 15 years with Lowe’s Companies, Inc., in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including chief supply chain officer from 2013 to 2016. At both MSC and Lowe’s, Mr. Szilagyi’s leadership helped drive significant improvements in sales growth, safety, quality, service and productivity. Mr. Szilagyi will begin as Advance’s executive vice president, chief supply chain officer, and join Advance’s Leadership Team on January 9, 2023.

“We are extremely grateful for the numerous contributions Reuben has made, first as a board member of Advance from 2016 to 2018 and then as a member of Advance’s senior executive team since October 2018,” said Tom Greco, Advance’s president and chief executive officer. “With his wealth of experience and deep understanding of our business, under Reuben’s leadership, we have significantly improved our supply chain operations. Reuben also has built a much stronger team and culture within the supply chain organization, making it an optimum time to make a leadership transition.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.27 percent and weekly performance of 2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, AAP reached to a volume of 524528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $169.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $216 to $161, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on AAP stock. On November 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAP shares from 230 to 182.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, AAP shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.37, while it was recorded at 141.59 for the last single week of trading, and 183.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +44.59. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 12.55%.

There are presently around $8,482 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,291,395, which is approximately 3.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,095,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.78 million in AAP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $465.27 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly 23.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 3,637,454 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 6,445,635 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 49,114,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,198,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,299 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 852,559 shares during the same period.