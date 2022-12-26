Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] moved down -1.37: Why It’s Important

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.27%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Aclaris Therapeutics and Pediatrix Therapeutics Announce License Agreement for ATI-1777 in Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aclaris will receive an upfront payment of $5 million. In addition, Aclaris is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $91 million if certain development, regulatory and commercial objectives are achieved. Aclaris is also eligible to receive a tiered royalty ranging from a low-to-high single digit percentage of net sales of ATI-1777 by Pediatrix in Greater China.

Over the last 12 months, ACRS stock dropped by -2.33%. The one-year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.6. The average equity rating for ACRS stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 66.67 million shares outstanding and 60.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.72K shares, ACRS stock reached a trading volume of 288756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ACRS stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACRS shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

ACRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, ACRS shares dropped by -14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.19, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -967.08 and a Gross Margin at +30.29. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1343.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $963 million, or 96.50% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,810,298, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 4,563,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.83 million in ACRS stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $66.33 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 2,696,066 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,879,279 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,282,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,857,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,237 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 526,406 shares during the same period.