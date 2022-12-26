Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] is -41.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Accel Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: ACEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Accel Entertainment Announces Q3 2022 Operating Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced certain financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ACEL stock dropped by -42.61%. The one-year Accel Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.77. The average equity rating for ACEL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $663.89 million, with 89.99 million shares outstanding and 53.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 267.67K shares, ACEL stock reached a trading volume of 142754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACEL shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Accel Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Accel Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ACEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accel Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACEL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

ACEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, ACEL shares dropped by -12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accel Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Accel Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07.

Accel Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ACEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accel Entertainment Inc. go to 4.34%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $315 million, or 67.80% of ACEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACEL stocks are: DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 7,430,908, which is approximately 0.854% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, holding 5,350,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.5 million in ACEL stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $35.57 million in ACEL stock with ownership of nearly 4.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accel Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Accel Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:ACEL] by around 1,850,269 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,557,419 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,218,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,626,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACEL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,907 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 799,482 shares during the same period.