Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] fell -76.36% so far this year. What now?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] slipped around -0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.13 at the close of the session, down -34.68%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Sunlight Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– 3Q22 Record-High Funded Loan Volume of $835 Million — 3Q22 Total Revenue up 10% to $33 Million — 3Q22 GAAP Net Income of $(415) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $(27) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted Net Income of $(26) Million — Assessing Strategic Alternatives -.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced its results for the third quarter 2022.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock is now -76.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUNL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.63 and lowest of $0.9829 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.70, which means current price is +17.71% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 894.93K shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 4880325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUNL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.81.

How has SUNL stock performed recently?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.57. With this latest performance, SUNL shares dropped by -27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4278, while it was recorded at 1.6680 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1121 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at -11.27. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73.

Insider trade positions for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

There are presently around $43 million, or 78.40% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 5,500,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 million in SUNL stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $5.89 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 31.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 5,011,918 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,751,925 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,514,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,278,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,295 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,888,853 shares during the same period.