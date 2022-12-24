RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] moved down -0.39: Why It’s Important

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on December 15, 2022 that RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Fourth Quarter of 2022.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

The Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2022.

A sum of 3016624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. RLJ Lodging Trust shares reached a high of $10.30 and dropped to a low of $10.04 until finishing in the latest session at $10.28.

The one-year RLJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.81. The average equity rating for RLJ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $15.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RLJ shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90.

RLJ Stock Performance Analysis:

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RLJ Lodging Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.37 and a Gross Margin at -0.32. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,572 million, or 95.70% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,086,163, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,065,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.71 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $154.06 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 10,884,501 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 11,880,357 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 130,130,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,895,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,808,855 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,713 shares during the same period.