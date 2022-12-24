Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Stock trading around $20.41 per share: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $20.41 on 12/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.895, while the highest price level was $20.90. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Lithium Americas to Acquire Arena Minerals to Consolidate the Highly Prospective Pastos Grandes Basin.

Figure 1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.91 percent and weekly performance of -10.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 2170000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $37.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.60, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 26.07 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 52.10 and a Current Ratio set at 52.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $603 million, or 24.10% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 4,031,810, which is approximately -36.46% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., holding 3,263,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.62 million in LAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65.32 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 2.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 3,963,792 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,731,446 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 19,856,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,552,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,326 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 748,416 shares during the same period.