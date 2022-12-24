Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $73

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.24 during the day while it closed the day at $58.90. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Corteva Agriscience Signs Agreement to Acquire Stoller Group, One of the Largest Independent Biologicals Companies in the Industry.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Stoller Brings Global Sales of +$400 Million and Presence in Over 60 Countries .

Reinforces Commitment to Driving Value for Farmers through Innovative, Sustainable Solutions.

Corteva Inc. stock has also loss -2.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTVA stock has inclined by 1.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.97% and gained 24.58% year-on date.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $42.40 billion, with 718.70 million shares outstanding and 713.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2305558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $72.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $70 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $74, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 58 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 115.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.14 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.10, while it was recorded at 59.05 for the last single week of trading, and 59.63 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.77%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,265 million, or 83.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,055,723, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,910,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.01 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -6.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 26,427,857 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 26,711,124 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 528,615,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,754,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,789 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,197 shares during the same period.