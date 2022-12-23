William Blair lifts Cellebrite DI Ltd. [CLBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cellebrite DI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CLBT] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Cellebrite Signs an Over $10 Million Deal with Major West European National Police Force; Marking One of the Largest Digital Intelligence Deals Ever and Further Validating Digital Intelligence as Essential Accelerator for Investigations.

The police force will combine Cellebrite’s Pathfinder with existing Cellebrite collect & review solutions to maximize efficiency and resources; also set to provide advanced training.

A sum of 2187104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 110.07K shares. Cellebrite DI Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.23 and dropped to a low of $4.10 until finishing in the latest session at $4.19.

The one-year CLBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.13. The average equity rating for CLBT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cellebrite DI Ltd. [CLBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cellebrite DI Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Cellebrite DI Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CLBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellebrite DI Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBT in the course of the last twelve months was 94.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CLBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cellebrite DI Ltd. [CLBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, CLBT shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Cellebrite DI Ltd. [CLBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cellebrite DI Ltd. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellebrite DI Ltd. [CLBT] managed to generate an average of -$7,587,911 per employee.Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CLBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cellebrite DI Ltd. go to 2.60%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. [CLBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 18.60% of CLBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBT stocks are: TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 13,387,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.86% of the total institutional ownership; LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,662,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.91 million in CLBT stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $24.94 million in CLBT stock with ownership of nearly 30.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellebrite DI Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CLBT] by around 2,880,516 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 788,911 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 37,427,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,096,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,496 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 627,975 shares during the same period.