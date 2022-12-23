why Planet Labs PBC [PL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.44

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.53 at the close of the session, down -6.21%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Boldly Going: Planet and The Roddenberry Foundation Collaborate to Launch Satellites Celebrating Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and the Roddenberry Foundation are partnering to launch a fan art-inspired flock of Planet’s SuperDove satellites into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter-6 mission. Select Planet SuperDoves on this upcoming launch will be adorned with artwork and quotes that celebrate the legacy of hope and inclusiveness of Star Trek and its creator, Gene Roddenberry.

The Roddenberry Foundation launched the Boldly Go Campaign in 2021, Gene Roddenberry’s centennial year, to celebrate Gene’s hopeful vision of humanity’s future—one of inclusion, scientific progress, and co-operation across our differences. Planet was a natural partner for the Roddenberry Foundation given the company shares a similar mission of accelerating humanity to a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world by illuminating environmental and social change.

Planet Labs PBC stock is now -26.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.765 and lowest of $4.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.51, which means current price is +22.41% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 2931772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Planet Labs PBC [PL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $10.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has PL stock performed recently?

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Planet Labs PBC [PL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Planet Labs PBC [PL]

There are presently around $550 million, or 57.50% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 31,942,641, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,887,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.5 million in PL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.71 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly -1.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 19,876,438 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,685,479 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 91,910,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,472,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,460 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,931,352 shares during the same period.