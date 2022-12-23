why PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.18

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.57%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that PENN Entertainment Expands STEM Scholarship Program in Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

New Participating HBCUs include Jackson State University, Prairie View A&M University and Southern University and A&M College.

PENN Entertainment (Nasdaq: PENN) (“PENN” or the “Company”) announced today that it has expanded its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (“STEM”) Scholarship Program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”). PENN is pleased to partner with three new participating Universities: Jackson State University in Mississippi, Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana. The program now features six HBCUs in total.

Over the last 12 months, PENN stock dropped by -40.24%. The one-year PENN Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.57. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.82 billion, with 157.60 million shares outstanding and 154.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, PENN stock reached a trading volume of 3394872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $47.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $38 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.12, while it was recorded at 31.23 for the last single week of trading, and 33.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PENN Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PENN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 2.27%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,034 million, or 85.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,061,224, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,473,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.4 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $439.77 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -18.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 21,973,126 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 21,580,032 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 89,128,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,681,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,936,843 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 6,995,214 shares during the same period.