why Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $151.75

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] slipped around -2.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $89.79 at the close of the session, down -2.49%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Prepare for Winter Weather-Related Power Outages with Tips from Generac.

Seasonal Forecast Predicts Harsh Winter Conditions across the United States.

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is encouraging homeowners and businesses across the United States to prepare for the increased risk of power outages associated with winter weather.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock is now -74.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNRC Stock saw the intraday high of $91.27 and lowest of $86.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 357.15, which means current price is +4.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 2085128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $151.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $122 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $98, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GNRC stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GNRC shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

How has GNRC stock performed recently?

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, GNRC shares dropped by -15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.55, while it was recorded at 91.84 for the last single week of trading, and 207.39 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.15.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 0.42%.

Insider trade positions for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

There are presently around $5,122 million, or 94.00% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,950,406, which is approximately 1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,452,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.75 million in GNRC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $297.54 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly -2.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 5,558,239 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 7,038,891 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 44,446,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,043,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,872 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 896,465 shares during the same period.