why Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.28

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] traded at a high on 12/22/22, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.90. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Wayne T. Smith to Retire as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Smith will continue to serve as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) announced today that Wayne T. Smith will retire from his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023. Smith will continue to serve as the non-executive Chairman of the Board. This transition is the culmination of a leadership succession plan that began in January 2021 when Smith stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Tim L. Hingtgen was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3237592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Community Health Systems Inc. stands at 7.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.71%.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $489.49 million, with 129.14 million shares outstanding and 126.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 3237592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -9.72%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $429 million, or 82.50% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,920,406, which is approximately -0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 8,841,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.48 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.45 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -9.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 16,365,727 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 25,508,647 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 68,088,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,962,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,114 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,239,415 shares during the same period.