Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Stock trading around $1.04 per share: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.31%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Wheels Up and AirMed Announce Global Partnership to Offer Industry-Leading Suite of Medical-Travel Services to Members.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Partnership will offer additional benefits for Wheels Up members and their families nearly anywhere they travel.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the United States, and AirMed, a global leader in medical transport, today announced a partnership to bring an array of medical-travel services to Wheels Up members and their families.

Over the last 12 months, UP stock dropped by -75.87%. The one-year Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.27. The average equity rating for UP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $255.08 million, with 244.35 million shares outstanding and 223.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, UP stock reached a trading volume of 2072389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

UP Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3378, while it was recorded at 1.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1091 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheels Up Experience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 52.30% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,103,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 million in UP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.52 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly -31.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 5,434,557 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 18,662,085 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 103,385,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,482,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,532 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,664,911 shares during the same period.