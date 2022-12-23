Wells Fargo lifts Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.775 during the day while it closed the day at $11.71. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.37 and NAV Per Share of $14.85; Increases Quarterly Regular Dividend and Introduces Quarterly Supplemental Dividend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today reported net investment income of $146.8 million, or $0.37 per share, and net income of $265.4 million, or $0.67 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.85 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $14.48 at June 30, 2022.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock has also loss -2.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCC stock has inclined by 2.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.58% and lost -17.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCC stock reached $4.72 billion, with 393.82 million shares outstanding and 384.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 2071350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

ORCC stock trade performance evaluation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.21, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.03. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,948 million, or 41.50% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 27,050,119, which is approximately -0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 1.55% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 25,451,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.04 million in ORCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $114.44 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -1.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 9,281,256 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 15,108,411 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 141,954,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,343,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,979 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,335,964 shares during the same period.