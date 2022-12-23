Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] closed the trading session at $409.11 on 12/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $397.06, while the highest price level was $433.2079. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Lam Research Continues ESG Momentum with Inclusion on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America.

Lam also extends focus on global impact by joining the United Nations Global Compact.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced it has been recognized for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance with its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America (DJSI North America) for a second consecutive year. Lam also this month joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. These actions underscore Lam’s commitment to advancing the company’s ESG strategies and initiatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.11 percent and weekly performance of -8.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 3174027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $446.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $410 to $350, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on LRCX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 640 to 515.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 18.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 426.55, while it was recorded at 435.39 for the last single week of trading, and 453.78 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.84.

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 2.90%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,437 million, or 86.40% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,658,090, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,926,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly 0.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 570 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 10,009,737 shares. Additionally, 659 investors decreased positions by around 9,158,720 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 94,339,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,507,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,320,806 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 1,275,477 shares during the same period.