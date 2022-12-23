Wall Street Analyst Initiated ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, down -3.06%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that ZW Data Action Technologies and Micro Connect Cooperate to Promote Leapfrog Development for Brand Stores Scale.

Micro Connect, co-founded by the former CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Charles Li, and founder of Oriental Patron Financial Group Limited Gaobo Zhang, is a new financial market platform connecting global capital with China’s micro and small businesses. Micro Connect provides convenient and affordable long-term capital support to Chinese micro and small enterprise through well-known Chinese and global investors. Its partner investment institutions include Sequoia Capital (China), ABC International, Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group, Li Ka-shing family, New World Development Chow Tai Fook and K11 family. As of November 2022, Micro Connect has invested in more than 1,800 brick and mortar stores and 170 chain brands, covering major sectors of retail, food and beverage, consumer services, cultures and sports, in more than 140 cities across 31 provinces in China.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock is now -49.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNET Stock saw the intraday high of $0.586 and lowest of $0.4508 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.26, which means current price is +79.81% above from all time high which was touched on 11/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 448.20K shares, CNET reached a trading volume of 4220390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has CNET stock performed recently?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7303, while it was recorded at 0.5128 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6577 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.71 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,100, which is approximately -84.036% of the company’s market cap and around 20.29% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 22,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 47,568 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 168,604 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 89,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,568 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 36,478 shares during the same period.