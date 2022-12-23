Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] is -8.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.57 during the day while it closed the day at $17.66. The company report on December 19, 2022 that UMPQUA BANK NAMED OREGON’S MOST ADMIRED FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY.

Oregon’s business community recognizes bank for 18th consecutive year.

Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), has been named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company by business and community leaders for the 18th consecutive year. Oregon’s largest bank, Umpqua has received the Most Admired honor every year since the Portland Business Journal first introduced the award in 2005.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock has also loss -0.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMPQ stock has inclined by 0.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.02% and lost -8.21% year-on date.

The market cap for UMPQ stock reached $3.88 billion, with 217.05 million shares outstanding and 215.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 2106577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $20.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UMPQ stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMPQ shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

UMPQ stock trade performance evaluation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.16, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.34. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,405 million, or 90.50% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,474,109, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,490,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.21 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $240.8 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 11,376,722 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 11,374,603 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 170,051,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,803,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,433 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 577,454 shares during the same period.