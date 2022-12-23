Truist lifts Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] traded at a low on 12/21/22, posting a -1.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Adverum Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3369428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.40%.

The market cap for ADVM stock reached $57.26 million, with 99.47 million shares outstanding and 96.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 512.42K shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 3369428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ADVM stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ADVM shares from 30 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

How has ADVM stock performed recently?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.77 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.75, while it was recorded at 0.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.08 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1934.12 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1940.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $33 million, or 64.50% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,868,650, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,169,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 million in ADVM stocks shares; and SONIC FUND II, L.P., currently with $3.69 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 9,216,571 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,867,560 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,590,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,674,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,864,630 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 6,165,810 shares during the same period.