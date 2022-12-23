Teradyne Inc. [TER] Revenue clocked in at $3.31 billion, down -47.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.72%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that LitePoint Joins O-RAN ALLIANCE To Support Open, Interoperable Radio Access Network.

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a global community dedicated to developing and promoting open Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions for mobile networks. With more than 300 members, the O-RAN ALLIANCE is enabling the industry to re-shape RANs to be more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable. LitePoint has a long history of developing high-performance wireless test technology for use in R&D, design verification and manufacturing. By joining the O-RAN ALLIANCE, LitePoint seeks to improve efficiencies in product development and ramping RAN components to high volume production. “LitePoint is excited to work with other industry stakeholders, chipset companies and hardware platform providers. We look forward to helping advance the O-RAN ecosystem to bring the promise of O-RAN-based products in the market,” said Rex Chen, Director of Strategic Business Development at LitePoint. “Our focus is to provide test solutions that are simple to deploy and require minimal engineering development effort from R&D to production.”.

Over the last 12 months, TER stock dropped by -46.48%. The one-year Teradyne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.73. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.34 billion, with 156.36 million shares outstanding and 154.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, TER stock reached a trading volume of 2146759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $103.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 26.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.90, while it was recorded at 88.21 for the last single week of trading, and 95.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

TER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to -3.83%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,267 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,896,515, which is approximately -1.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,688,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $856.29 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly 1.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 11,694,071 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 13,989,281 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 128,388,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,072,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,554,892 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,043,916 shares during the same period.