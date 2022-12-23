Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] moved down -3.45: Why It’s Important

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] slipped around -3.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $88.73 at the close of the session, down -3.45%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Skyworks’ Timing Solutions Meet Next-Generation PCIe Requirements.

Si5332 Clock Family Supports Industry Transition to PCIe 6.0.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), today announced the evolution of its Si5332 family of high-performance clock generators, supporting the industry transition to PCI Express Generation 6 (PCIe 6.0). According to PCI-SIG, new applications including artificial intelligence, machine learning and edge computing are driving the need for higher performance and increased bandwidth interconnects for compute, switching and storage platforms in data centers1. The Si5332 product family from Skyworks supports PCIe 6.0 while maintaining backwards compatibility with older PCIe standards.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock is now -42.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWKS Stock saw the intraday high of $90.17 and lowest of $86.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 163.47, which means current price is +16.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 2353025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $108.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $95, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SWKS stock performed recently?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.05, while it was recorded at 90.98 for the last single week of trading, and 102.88 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.40 and a Gross Margin at +45.67. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.60.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

There are presently around $10,953 million, or 78.90% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,026,777, which is approximately 0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,447,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $656.36 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 10,204,459 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 7,907,555 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 105,331,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,443,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,578,083 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,017,398 shares during the same period.