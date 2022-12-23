Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is -8.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.34 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Eighth Annual Treatment Center Investment and Valuation Retreat.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer; Peter Nyland, the company’s Executive Vice President of Asset Management; Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments; and Eliza Gozar, the company’s Senior Vice President of Investments, will attend the eighth annual Treatment Center Investment and Valuation Retreat December 5-7, 2022, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock is now -8.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBRA Stock saw the intraday high of $12.40 and lowest of $12.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.60, which means current price is +7.87% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 2025076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBRA stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBRA shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,527 million, or 89.90% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,529,046, which is approximately -1.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,076,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.83 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $191.63 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -8.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 15,654,616 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 15,495,771 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 173,663,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,814,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,057,008 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,751,087 shares during the same period.