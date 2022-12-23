ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] moved up 5.21: Why It’s Important

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.50 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12. The company report on December 22, 2022 that ReShape Lifesciences Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Effective as of Commencement of Trading on December 23, 2022.

The reverse stock split and increase in authorized shares of common stock were approved by ReShape Lifesciences’ stockholders at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on December 14, 2022. ReShape Lifesciences stockholders will receive instructions from the company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as to procedures for exchanging existing stock certificates for new certificates or book-entry shares. The new CUSIP number for the company’s common stock following the reverse stock split will be 76090R200.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock has also loss -23.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RSLS stock has declined by -64.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.39% and lost -92.98% year-on date.

The market cap for RSLS stock reached $3.19 million, with 24.18 million shares outstanding and 22.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 293.37K shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 5050015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

RSLS stock trade performance evaluation

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.27. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -33.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.84 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2159, while it was recorded at 0.1222 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5677 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -187.12 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.45.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of RSLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 306,611, which is approximately 2.937% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in RSLS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $6000.0 in RSLS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RSLS] by around 186,741 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 806,183 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 160,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSLS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,070 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 164,537 shares during the same period.