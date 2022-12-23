PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is 16.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on December 6, 2022 that PACCAR Announces 50% Stock Dividend and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend.

PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a 50 percent stock dividend of the Company’s common stock (i.e., one additional share for each two shares held). The new shares will be issued on February 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023. “PACCAR has earned a net profit for 83 consecutive years and paid a dividend every year since 1941,” said Mark Pigott, PACCAR executive chairman. “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns due to its focus on the profitable growth of its business segments including premium quality trucks, aftermarket parts and financial services.”.

The Board of Directors also declared an increase to PACCAR’s regular quarterly cash dividend to twenty-five cents ($.25) on each newly-split share, payable on March 8, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023. PACCAR has increased its regular quarterly cash dividend 50% over the last five years. Preston Feight, chief executive officer, noted, “PACCAR has invested $7.3 billion in new and expanded facilities, innovative products and new technologies during the past decade. These investments have created an industry-leading truck range that delivers excellent fuel efficiency and low operating costs.”.

A sum of 2570815 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. PACCAR Inc shares reached a high of $100.98 and dropped to a low of $98.45 until finishing in the latest session at $99.82.

The one-year PCAR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.14. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PCAR shares from 100 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.31, while it was recorded at 99.52 for the last single week of trading, and 89.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PACCAR Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 15.83%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,770 million, or 66.80% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,907,056, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,912,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 11,975,720 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 10,698,211 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 205,441,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,115,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,532 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,743,383 shares during the same period.