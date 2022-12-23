ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] is -67.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ORIC] surged by $1.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.25 during the day while it closed the day at $4.79. The company report on December 21, 2022 that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Development Collaboration with Pfizer for ORIC-533 in Multiple Myeloma and Concurrent $25 Million Equity Investment by Pfizer.

ORIC and Pfizer have entered into a clinical development collaboration for a Phase 2 study of ORIC-533 in combination with elranatamab in multiple myeloma.

Jeff Settleman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer Oncology, to join ORIC Scientific Advisory Board.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 47.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORIC stock has inclined by 40.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.55% and lost -67.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ORIC stock reached $197.44 million, with 39.58 million shares outstanding and 38.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 107.83K shares, ORIC reached a trading volume of 29288852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORIC shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

ORIC stock trade performance evaluation

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.38. With this latest performance, ORIC shares gained by 30.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ORIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $157 million, or 83.00% of ORIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORIC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,348,392, which is approximately -0.156% of the company’s market cap and around 3.34% of the total institutional ownership; COLUMN GROUP LLC, holding 3,568,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.09 million in ORIC stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $16.37 million in ORIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ORIC] by around 2,666,308 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,839,775 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,225,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,731,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORIC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,169,539 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,656 shares during the same period.