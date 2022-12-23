Oppenheimer lifts Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.55 at the close of the session, up 11.99%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Acasti Pharma Announces Preliminary Topline Results Met All Primary Outcome Measures in the Single Dose Pharmacokinetic Study for GTX-101, the Company’s Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN).

GTX-101 is a novel formulation of bupivacaine hydrochloride (HCl) for topical administration via a bio-adhesive, film-forming polymer, for relief of pain associated with Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. The potential benefits of GTX-101 could include faster onset of action and a longer duration of pain relief as compared to the lidocaine patch. GTX-101 can be conveniently sprayed on the skin wherever the pain is located, and based on the PK profile of bupivacaine, the Company believes that GTX-101 may only need to be applied once or twice a day to the affected area for 24/7 pain relief, although this dosing schedule will need to be confirmed in future clinical studies. Based on this product profile, and assuming a successful development program, the Company believes GTX-101 has the potential to be a game-changer as a non-opioid alternative to the lidocaine patch for PHN patients who suffer from this debilitating pain.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is now -56.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACST Stock saw the intraday high of $0.591 and lowest of $0.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.79, which means current price is +61.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 100.84K shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 2271352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has ACST stock performed recently?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.07. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 37.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4749, while it was recorded at 0.4642 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8100 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.28.

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.21% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 24,288, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.28% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in ACST stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $10000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 42,820 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 81,910 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 31,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,114 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,859 shares during the same period.