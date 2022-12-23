NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Stock trading around $157.51 per share: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.63%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that NXP Expands Industry’s Broadest Matter Portfolio with New, Secure Wireless MCUs.

The world’s first secure tri-radio wireless MCU, the RW612 is integrated with an i.MX RT crossover MCU and simplifies design for smart home devices by supporting the Matter™ standard, including Matter over Wi-Fi®, Matter over Thread® and Matter over Ethernet.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock dropped by -30.54%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.75. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.17 billion, with 262.18 million shares outstanding and 258.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 2628733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $180.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $200 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $190, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NXPI stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 235 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.95, while it was recorded at 160.89 for the last single week of trading, and 168.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +49.49. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,752 million, or 94.10% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 25,846,826, which is approximately 9.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,743,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.79 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 24,486,185 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 24,559,709 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 184,285,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,331,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,865,632 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,063,604 shares during the same period.