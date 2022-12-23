Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Stock trading around $6.45 per share: What’s Next?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Mirion Technologies to Divest Biodex Physical Medicine.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the physical medicine assets of Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”) to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation for $5 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $3 million in deferred cash payments. The deferred cash payments are contingent on the performance of the assets during the 12-month period following closing. The assets generated approximately $18 million in revenue with estimated gross margins of 30% during the most recent trailing twelve-month period.

“Divesting the physical medicine assets of Biodex enables Mirion Medical to focus on our strategic priorities and better aligns the group with Mirion’s mission of harnessing our unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity,” said Mike Rossi, President of Mirion Medical. “We are pleased to see the physical medicine business in the hands of an owner whose core mission and strategy is better aligned with investing in the future of the product line and finding valued employees the right home for their skills and contributions,” said Rossi.

A sum of 2694740 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. Mirion Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $6.54 and dropped to a low of $6.27 until finishing in the latest session at $6.45.

The one-year MIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.5. The average equity rating for MIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirion Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

MIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirion Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Mirion Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $964 million, or 84.70% of MIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 51,763,086, which is approximately -1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 12,698,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.91 million in MIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.57 million in MIR stock with ownership of nearly 16.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MIR] by around 9,961,038 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,571,353 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 129,902,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,434,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,167,853 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,306,140 shares during the same period.