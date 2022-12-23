Market cap of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] reaches 18.30M – now what?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] traded at a high on 12/22/22, posting a 17.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.16. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Oragenics Reports Favorable Toxicology Results for its COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine Candidate.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

No toxicity found in NT-CoV2-1, supports regulatory filing for Phase 1 study.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including COVID-19, today announced results indicating no toxicity signals or adverse events from its Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) toxicology study in rabbits evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of its NT-CoV2-1 intranasal vaccine candidate. Oragenics believes the findings of the final toxicology report, including a full histopathology evaluation, confirm a safety and immunogenicity profile that further support its plan to submit regulatory filings required to progress to a Phase 1 clinical study.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5287681 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oragenics Inc. stands at 19.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.33%.

The market cap for OGEN stock reached $18.30 million, with 116.75 million shares outstanding and 114.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 361.16K shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 5287681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGEN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has OGEN stock performed recently?

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1970, while it was recorded at 0.1566 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2905 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18131.88 and a Gross Margin at +52.59. Oragenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18062.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.98.

Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Insider trade positions for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.30% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,061,123, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, holding 2,008,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in OGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.21 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 170,166 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 78,316 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,674,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,923,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,806 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,382 shares during the same period.