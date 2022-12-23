Market cap of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] reaches 78.50M – now what?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: YGMZ] traded at a low on 12/22/22, posting a -10.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.56. The company report on December 22, 2022 that MingZhu Logistics Holdings Enters $34 Million Agreement And Furthers Its Position As A Strategic Bulk Coal Cargo Transportation Provider.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14231322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stands at 26.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.06%.

The market cap for YGMZ stock reached $78.50 million, with 14.49 million shares outstanding and 7.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.42K shares, YGMZ reached a trading volume of 14231322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

How has YGMZ stock performed recently?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, YGMZ shares gained by 64.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.11 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +8.71. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.59.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]

1 institutional holders increased their position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:YGMZ] by around 2,384 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,991 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 31,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGMZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,091 shares during the same period.