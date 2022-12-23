Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 41.82B – now what?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price surged by 3.07 percent to reach at $1.42. The company report on December 21, 2022 that KKR Makes New Purchase of SK E&S’ Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares.

Investment extends KKR and SK E&S’ ongoing relationship and advances SK E&S’ efforts as a clean energy solutions provider.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR entered into an agreement with South Korean energy company, SK E&S to acquire SK E&S’ newly issued redeemable convertible preferred shares (“RCPS”).

A sum of 3629426 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.47M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $47.95 and dropped to a low of $46.64 until finishing in the latest session at $47.65.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.5. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $63.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.60.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.46, while it was recorded at 46.79 for the last single week of trading, and 51.25 for the last 200 days.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 3.76%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,452 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,770,692, which is approximately 9.332% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,980,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly -0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

315 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 50,363,894 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 36,329,647 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 384,483,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,177,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,419,882 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,779,445 shares during the same period.