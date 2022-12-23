Market cap of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] reaches 58.06B – now what?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] closed the trading session at $102.46 on 12/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $100.75, while the highest price level was $102.51. The company report on December 21, 2022 that NYSE Group Announces 2023, 2024 and 2025 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar.

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today the 2025 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2023 and 2024 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 2062977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $126.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.50, while it was recorded at 101.29 for the last single week of trading, and 104.66 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 7.15%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,014 million, or 91.30% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,037,736, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,958,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.44 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 44,403,406 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 38,255,541 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 415,232,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,891,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,084,272 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,352,941 shares during the same period.