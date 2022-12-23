Market Analysts see VTEX [VTEX] falling to $5. Time to buy?

VTEX [NYSE: VTEX] closed the trading session at $3.30 on 12/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.18, while the highest price level was $3.30. The company report on December 1, 2022 that VTEX Customers Globally Experience 33% GMV Growth in November, Outperforming the Ecommerce Market.

November GMV performance demonstrates the resiliency of the VTEX customer base, despite challenging macro conditions.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, discloses a strong performance during the start of the holiday shopping season (November). Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of US$1.75 billion, representing an increase of 33% in USD over November 2021 and 27% on an FX Neutral basis. With the opening of the holiday shopping season, VTEX recorded in November a 30% increase of orders year-over-year, demonstrating the long-term trend of consumers going online through multiple channels to buy products from their preferred brands.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.22 percent and weekly performance of -10.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 308.60K shares, VTEX reached to a volume of 2259923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VTEX [VTEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTEX shares is $6.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for VTEX shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VTEX stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $1.80, while Itau BBA kept a Market Perform rating on VTEX stock. On August 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VTEX shares from 4.50 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VTEX is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

VTEX stock trade performance evaluation

VTEX [VTEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, VTEX shares dropped by -18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for VTEX [VTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

VTEX [VTEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VTEX’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

VTEX [VTEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 66.70% of VTEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTEX stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 19,875,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; DYNAMO ADMINISTRACAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., holding 12,032,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.71 million in VTEX stocks shares; and DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., currently with $21.97 million in VTEX stock with ownership of nearly -45.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in VTEX [NYSE:VTEX] by around 5,424,654 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 14,123,541 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 48,937,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,485,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTEX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,203 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,842,132 shares during the same period.