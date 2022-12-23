Market Analysts see Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] gained 24.61% on the last trading session, reaching $1.16 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Rekor Terminates “At-The-Market” Facility.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and greener cities through intelligent infrastructure, announced today the termination of its “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”) with B. Riley as sales agent. The Company elected to terminate the ATM Offering in connection with the financing announced this morning by the Company. Rekor has terminated its ATM Offering with B. Riley, effective immediately. The Company has not sold any stock through the ATM since September 2022, which sales were disclosed in the Company’s third quarter filing.

Rekor Systems Inc. represents 53.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.32 million with the latest information. REKR stock price has been found in the range of $0.88 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 253.31K shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 3057186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for REKR stock

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.12. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 26.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9161, while it was recorded at 0.7809 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9916 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.38 and a Gross Margin at +31.52. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -187.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $24 million, or 38.90% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 6,089,591, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,467,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 million in REKR stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $1.98 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 3,113,845 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,394,791 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,473,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,982,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,779,083 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,478 shares during the same period.