Market Analysts see DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$0.77.

At DuPont, we envision a future where the world’s 7.8 billion people have access to safe, clean water; where makers and producers have the necessary water to make the products, food, and energy on which we rely; and together we optimize the circular nature of water in a sustainable, equitable way.

Although predictions on future water supplies make for grim reading and there is no doubt that ensuring reliable, accessible, sustainable water supplies is a critical challenge, projects like the one at the Fredericia brewery suggest that we have every reason to be optimistic.

A sum of 2484385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares reached a high of $67.59 and dropped to a low of $66.31 until finishing in the latest session at $67.55.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.1. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $79.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $92 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $101, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 95 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.91, while it was recorded at 67.77 for the last single week of trading, and 62.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,550 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,974,845, which is approximately -0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,622,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.64 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 6.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 22,188,928 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 23,793,781 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 317,454,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,437,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,958,401 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,047,215 shares during the same period.