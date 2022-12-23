Market Analysts see Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ: BLI] gained 24.69% or 0.59 points to close at $2.98 with a heavy trading volume of 8491797 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Berkeley Lights to Acquire IsoPlexis, Creating a Premier Functional Cell Biology Company.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Complementary Technologies, Customer Bases, and Commercial Channels to Strengthen Leadership in High-Growth, Single-Cell Biology.

Significant Cost Synergies to Increase Profitability and Accelerate Breakeven Horizon in 2024, Earlier Than Berkeley Lights Expected as a Standalone Entity.

It opened the trading session at $1.97, the shares rose to $3.31 and dropped to $1.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLI points out that the company has recorded -48.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 801.74K shares, BLI reached to a volume of 8491797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLI shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Berkeley Lights Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkeley Lights Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for BLI stock

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, BLI shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.90 and a Gross Margin at +66.23. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.14.

Berkeley Lights Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]

There are presently around $141 million, or 72.20% of BLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,468,825, which is approximately -35.068% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,956,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.77 million in BLI stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $12.46 million in BLI stock with ownership of nearly -0.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ:BLI] by around 5,081,092 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,349,562 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,981,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,411,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 818,110 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 752,123 shares during the same period.