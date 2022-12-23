KLA Corporation [KLAC] Stock trading around $373.85 per share: What’s Next?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] traded at a low on 12/22/22, posting a -5.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $373.85. The company report on December 15, 2022 that KLA Foundation Invests More Than $1 Million in Bay Area and Michigan Nonprofits to Advance Social Equity, Access, and Education.

Latest domestic grant cycle part of $4 million total global distributions awarded by year end.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced the KLA Foundation recently distributed more than $1 million in grants and donations to support social equity, access, and education with an emphasis in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the Bay Area and Southeast Michigan this December. Through its long history of supporting community-level organizations, this is the first time the Foundation has made a single investment of this magnitude and impact. The grantees reflect a combination of ongoing strategic partners and first-time recipients selected after a competitive request for proposal (RFP) and online application process.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2075681 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KLA Corporation stands at 2.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for KLAC stock reached $52.87 billion, with 141.83 million shares outstanding and 141.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, KLAC reached a trading volume of 2075681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KLA Corporation [KLAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $372.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $480, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on KLAC stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KLAC shares from 350 to 425.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 13.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has KLAC stock performed recently?

KLA Corporation [KLAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, KLAC shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 352.27, while it was recorded at 385.15 for the last single week of trading, and 343.84 for the last 200 days.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +60.34. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 139.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.05.

KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for KLA Corporation [KLAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 4.75%.

Insider trade positions for KLA Corporation [KLAC]

There are presently around $47,190 million, or 91.60% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,073,303, which is approximately -3.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,718,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.66 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 7,517,797 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 11,517,707 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 107,192,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,228,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,937 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,017,632 shares during the same period.