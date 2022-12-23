Jefferies slashes price target on IronNet Inc. [IRNT] – find out why.

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] gained 12.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.22 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2022 that IronNet Prioritized by FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board to Pursue Provisional Authority to Operate.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today it has been prioritized by the United States Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to pursue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB).

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. As the primary governance and decision-making body for FedRAMP, the JAB is comprised of the Chief Information Officers from the Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration, and Department of Defense.

IronNet Inc. represents 101.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.33 million with the latest information. IRNT stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.2394.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 2170267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for IRNT stock

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.99. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -57.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.32 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5066, while it was recorded at 0.2197 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0020 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -834.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -880.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.08.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 29.40% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,303,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in IRNT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $0.64 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 1,312,297 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,064,581 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,752,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,129,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 499,830 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,420 shares during the same period.